Phyla

Acne-fighting Probiotic System

$120.00

Buy Now Review It

At Phyla

【20PCS Included】 This 4 Packs reusable straws includes 4 stainless steel straws, 4 metal cases, 4 keychains and 4 silicon pieces. Portable to use. 【Telescopic Design】This travel dringking straw is small and convenient to carry, It is very portable for Travel and Household. 【Wide Application】 Every portable metal straws with three sections that can be stretched to 9.05 inches. perfectly compatible with all types of cups or tumblers. And every reusable straw is with 1 stainless steel cleaning brush which is long enough to wash the whole straw. 【Eco-Friendly Materials】 This eco friendly collapsible straw is made of high quality stainless steel, it replaces disposable straw and plastic straw to reduce environmental pollution and Marine pollution. 【Well Made and Comfortable to Use】The surface of foldable metal straw set were well polished, very smooth to adjust the length. Within a soft silicone lip which cover the metal drinking straw can protect your teeth and lips from extremely hot and cold drinks.