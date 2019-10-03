Clarisonic

Acne Facial Cleansing Brush Head Replacement

$27.00

Size:1 pack Product Description Clarisonic Acne Cleansing Brush Head flushes away acne causing impurities. Designed for sensitive, acne prone skin rounded bristles gently remove trouble causing debris from pores leaving skin softer and smoother. Change your brush head every three months for best results. Brand Story Clarisonic uses patented oscillation technology to flush pores with water for surface and deep pore cleansing. Founded in the Pacific Northwest, Clarisonic is the #1 cleansing device recommended by U.S. dermatologists.