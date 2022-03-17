Mario Badescu

Acne Facial Cleanser

The MECCA view: This vegan clarifying face wash deeply cleans troubled skin whilst working to prevent future congestion. The salicylic acid-rich formula works to exfoliate within the pore, removing excess oil and debris, whereas aloe vera and calamine work to calm and soothe blemish-related inflammation. Key ingredients: Salicylic acid: exfoliates inside the pore to remove bacteria and excess oil. Calamine: calms blemish-related inflammation and redness. Aloe vera: soothes and cools stressed and irritated skin. Made without: Animal products Pair it with: Mario Badescu Drying Lotion Mario Badescu Vitamin C Serum MECCA MAX CLEAN SWEEP Gentle Exfoliating & Brightening Toner From the shop floor: “If you're experiencing inflammation or painful breakouts, follow this cleanser with a soothing treatment or mask such as the Healing Soothing Mask.” – Reem, skin specialist at Mecca Maxima Highpoint