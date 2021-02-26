Peter Thomas Roth

Acne Face & Body Scrub

$32.00

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

Acne Face & Body Scrub is an ultra-gentle yet effective acne scrub that cleanses and treats without over drying the face and body. WHAT IT DOES: 1% Salicylic Acid (BHA) - at OTC-level, clears up, treats and prevents acne and blackheads Glycolic Acid (AHA) - works as a chemical exfoliator to help reduce the look of dullness Jojoba Beads - tiny, natural beads that help gently and manually exfoliate and unclog pores and dissolve safely for the environment Sepicontrol Complex - derived from cinnamon bark extract to help balance the look of skin and control oil over time HOW TO USE: Using a small amount, add water and gently exfoliate the face (avoiding the eye area), chest and body Use twice daily or as often as needed Rinse thoroughly Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 6511020