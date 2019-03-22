Verso

Acne Deep Cleanse

£35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

A dream come true for confused complexions, Verso’s Acne Deep Cleanse with Salicylic Acid helps to purify skin and battle blemishes. The high concentration of salicylic acid in this formula works by penetrating deep into your skin’s pores; once there, it dissolves excess oil and dead skin cells, thereby preventing the development of acne and blemishes. This is enhanced by collagen-stimulating niacinamide and protective antioxidant turmeric, which work together to minimise signs of ageing to keep your complexion looking firm, plump and youthful. Used daily, this purifying cleanser will leave your skin cleansed, calmed and softened.