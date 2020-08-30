Avarelle

Acne Absorbing Cover Patch Hydrocolloid Spot Treatment (40 Count)

$8.50

✔️ VANISH PIMPLES WITH AVARELLE. Avarelle Acne Patches will shrink your zit overnight or even suck out all the gunk! Speed up the process of vanishing those pimples with our patches. ✔️ ALLURE APPROVED. Allure experts reviewed, tested, approved, and recommends Avarelle Acne Patches for everyone to try! Our high-grade hydrocolloid stickers featured in Allure’s Beauty Box. ✔️ PREVENTS PIMPLE PICKING. As our acne-positive community sticks on our vegan & cruelty-free hydrocolloid patches, they love how it helps them get rid of their pimple faster by protecting their pimple with its ultra-thin and transparent finish. ✔️ MADE FOR ALL. Inclusivity is important! Our high-grade hydrocolloid stickers have been used on every skin-tone so everyone can go incognito. You can wear it day and night to make your zit less noticeable. ✔️ ON-THE-GO DESIGN. Our pouch is made with an easy seal and resealable design so you can take it on-the-go. You’ll always be ready for any surprise blemishes. Size: ALL ROUND 40 PATCHES **New Ingredient & Updated Look** Introducing our **UPDATED** Acne Patch made with Hydrocolloid Dressing, Tea Tree Oil, Calendula Oil + CICA. Perfect for all skin types. WHAT’S INSIDE? Avarelle's Acne Cover Patches doesn't contain any harmful chemicals that will hurt or in worse cases, damage your skin. It's made with Tea Tree Oil, Calendula Oil, Hydrocolloid Dressing & *CICA* which are all mild ingredients that are gentle on your skin. Our new ingredient, CICA, has many skin-care benefits. CICA is packed with antioxidants and can help with sensitive skin. Avarelle wants to protect your already beautiful face from unwanted acne, blemishes & scars. PRODUCT FEATURES Easy Peel Design | All Round Patches - Simple Application Re-Sealable Package ** Want variety size patches? We got you covered! Our Acne Cover Patch (XL) is available which include a variety of larger sizes! **