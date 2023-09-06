Redken

Acidic Bonding Concentrate Intensive Treatment

Treat your mane to some TLC with the first step in Redken's Acidic Bonding Concentrate regimen, the Intensive Pre-Shampoo Treatment. With Redken's highest level of Citric Acid + Bonding Care Complex, this rinse-out treatment repairs broken, damaged hair so you can expect a smoother mane with less breakage. The concentrated intensive treatment formula reinforces weakened bonds and prepares hair for the full benefits of the Acidic Bonding Concentrate Shampoo and Conditioner. What are the features and benefits of the Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate Intensive Treatment 150ml? 14x smoother hair* Strength repair in one use* Improves breakage reduction for 2x stronger hair* Reinforce weakened bonds* 90% more conditioned hair* pH balancing acidic formula to bring hair back to a healthy range Citric Acid, an alpha hydroxy acid helps reinforce weakened bonds * When using Acidic Bonding Concentrate Intensive Pre-Treatment, Shampoo & Conditioner vs Non-Conditioning Shampoo Who is the Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate Intensive Treatment for? For broken, damaged locks that have undergone regular colour or chemical treatments. For manes experiencing hair fall and breakage, the Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate works wonders.