R+Co

Acid Wash Acv Cleansing Rinse

$32.00

Buy Now Review It

At DermStore

For long-lasting sleek and healthy hair, look no further than ACID WASH ACV Cleansing Rinse from R+Co. Perfect for cleansing without stripping away natural oils or color, this product softens hair, calms the scalp and adds noticeable shine. Key Ingredients: Apple Fruit Extract (ACV): protects hair and scalp from free radical damage and acts as a natural exfoliant that removes loose dandruff flakes . Aloe Vera Leaf Juice: nutrient-rich plant derivative that penetrates the hair shaft to deliver ultimate conditioning benefits. Glycerin: naturally occurring humectant that helps hair retain moisture by maintaining the water balance of hair. Tamanu Seed Oil: strengthens hair, seals in moisture and restores vitality to dull hair . Cranesbill Extract: promotes an optimal scalp environment and improves the tensile strength of strands. Key Benefits: Softens hair, calms the scalp and adds dramatic shine. Purifies scalp and strands, removes product build-up and protects hair and scalp from daily aggressors. Helps maintain the pH balance of hair and scalp. Infused with natural ingredients that promote an optimal scalp environment and helps hair retain moisture. Contains an assortment of natural derivatives that enhance the appearance of hair by smoothing the cuticle, and leaving strands shinier and easier to manage.