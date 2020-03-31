Lord Jones

Acid Mantle Repair Cbd Moisturizer

$75.00

Meet the first CBD infused Acid Mantle Repair Moisturizer specifically formulated for the face. The acid mantle is a protective barrier produced by healthy skin that serves as a defense to block bacteria and other contaminants. Your acid mantle can be damaged by over cleansing, over exfoliation and the use of harsh acids. Lord Jones Whole Plant Formula Acid Mantle Repair is a soothing CBD moisturizer formulated to help maintain the acid mantle, support the skin's moisture barrier and rebalance the appearance of stressed skin.* Each jar contains 250mg of CBD (<0.3% THC).