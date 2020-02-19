Sunday Riley

Acid Appeal Kit Vol. 2 Collection (5 Piece)

Renew your complexion with Sunday Riley's Acid Appeal Vol. 2 Collection. This skin care set includes formulas that target dull, aging and environmentally damaged skin. Fueled by lactic acid, retinoids and vitamin C, the kit supports smooth, clear and radiant skin. Sunday Riley's Acid Appeal Vol. 2. includes: Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment (1 fl. oz.): A multipurpose, lactic acid treatment that creates a more radiant-looking complexion.. C.E.O. Vitamin C Brightening Serum (0.27 fl. oz.): An illuminating face serum that brightens and boosts vitality.. C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream (0.3 oz): A deeply hydrating face moisturizer that protects against pollution.. Luna Sleeping Night Oil (0.17 fl. oz.): A face oil enriched with retinol that reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for a more radiant-looking complexion.. Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream (0.1 fl. oz.): An anti-aging eye cream that reveals a brighter, more youthful appearance..