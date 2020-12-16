Achla Designs

Achla Designs C-55 Large Galvanized Steel Metal Oval Tub

£27.23

Buy Now Review It

Old-fashioned farm tub design – these are the classic Galvanized Steel tubs ubiquitous on every farm because they have a thousand and one uses. Reminiscent of dairy cows and general stores, these tubs can give even the most urban garden a rustic country charm. These handmade tubs are fashioned with two side handles, making them easy to carry. This Large oval tub measures 29 1/2"L including handles x 16 3/4"W x 11 1/4"h. Galvanized Steel – Galvanized Steel has a protective zinc coating which prevents rusting, increasing the durability of these tubs even when used outdoors. You can fill these round Steel tubs with water and ice or use them in the garden without worrying about corrosion. Variety of shapes and Sizes – our galvanized tubs are available in a variety of shapes and Sizes. Mix and match designs for a cohesive decor theme. Choose from round and oval shapes in Small, medium, and Large sizes, plain Galvanized Steel, copper-plated, and Black finishes, with banded, Hammered, or embossed designs. Refer to the gallery images for finishes and Dimensions. Variety of uses – this Galvanized Steel tub can be used as an ice bucket for chilling beverages in the summer. The Large Steel bucket has water-sealed seams to prevent leaking. In addition, the tub can be used to hold firewood during the winter, for container gardening as a vegetable or flower planter in the summer, even a doggie bathtub. If used for direct planting, we recommend drilling drainage holes in the bottom of the tub. Use with Acela Designs stands – the Acela Designs Large oval tub is compatible with our folding floor stand in 19 1/2"H (cwi-04) or 29 1/2"H (cwi-03). whether used for holding chilled drinks at a party or for planting flowers on the patio, these tubs look great when supported on a metal stand.