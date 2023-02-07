Acerich

Set Of 6 Stainless Steel Straws

$7.49

Buy Now Review It

Enviromental Preservation - The metal straws are made of fine stainless steel, cyclic utilization, eco-friendly and money-saving. How many hundreds or thousands of plastic straws have you and your family sent to the landfill in the last year alone? Do something for the mother earth from today. Safe & Easy to Clean - The resuable stainless steel straws are dishwasher safe. The small brush especially designed for cleaning the metal straws which makes cleaning job a breeze. Stick in and out then the cleaning is done. Solid Quality - The resuable metal straws are made of Rust and Scratch proof-304 stainless steel, never worry it broken, rusted or transformed. You can expect it to look just as good as when you bought it even years later. Plesant Smell - You may worry about tasting the stainless steel from these resuable metal straws, feeling odd. But we guarantee you won’t taste that, clean the stainless steel straws with warm soapy water after you receive it. Then you won’t feel the smell of steel when you enjoy your water, juice, or other drinks. Order Now Risk Free - If you are not satisfied with this metal straws. Please don't hesitate to let us know, we will get you back within 24 hours and we will do whatever it takes to make it right. 30 day no questions asked FULL refund & 100% Satisfaction Guarantees!