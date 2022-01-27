Aceology

Aceology Ice Globe Facial Massager Set Size: 2x Globes

$64.00

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

Seen those blue ice globes on Instagram and wondered what on earth alien thermometers have to do with skincare? Perhaps you’re a pro at an ice globes facial and want to expand your collection with the cutest pink globes around. However you’ve come to these pore-tightening, puff-busting, skin-lifting, radiance-enhancing balls of fun, you’ll be pleasantly surprised by the positive impact they can have on your skincare regime. What will the Aceology Ice Globe Facial Massager Set do for my skin? Like a pilates workout for the face, your facial muscles and tissue are massaged and stretched, leading to a more lifted, radiant skin. For those who suffer from redness or inflammation, irritated skin is calmed and skin tone is evened, so these globes are ideal used during a flare up or as a regular preventative measure. If puffiness or darkness under eye is a concern, these are perfect to assist in reducing the appearance of under eye bags, and help with the drainage of blood which can make the under eye area appear blue or purple. The Aceology Ice Globe Facial Massager Set can also be used in conjunction with serums or oils to assist with penetration into the skin, improving absorption and uptake of your favourite active ingredients and making your serums work for you, rather than the other way around! How do I use the Aceology Ice Globe Facial Massager Set? While there are a multitude of ways you can use these globes, there are two main styles of massage you’ll want to lean towards - a lifting facial massage, or a lymphatic massage. For a lifting massage, which will stimulate blood circulation, oxygenate the skin and boost elasticity, roll the globes in upwards motions along your jawline, cheekbones and forehead. For a lymphatic massage, which stimulates nerves, relieves tension and toxins, and reduces future breakouts, roll the globes down the face, along the forehead, periphery or the face, along the nasolabial folds and down the neck. How should I store the Aceology Ice Globe Facial Massager Set? These can be stored in the fridge if convenient, or if you’re a little less organised you can dunk them into a bowl of ice gold water for 10 minutes to bring them down to temperature. These bad boys don’t love to be frozen in the long term, so don’t leave them in the freezer for any length of time. Age: Teens 20s 30s 40s 50+ Skin Concern: Dull, dry or dehydrated skin First signs of ageing Sensitivity and redness Wrinkles and loss of firmness Skin Type: Dry Normal to dry Normal to oily Oily