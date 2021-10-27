Ceremonia

Aceite De Moska Heritage Scalp Remedy Oil, 60ml

£24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Ceremonia's award-winning 'Heritage Scalp Remedy Oil' is inspired by the Dominican Republic's coveted 'Aceite de Moska', known to promote healthy growth, enhance shine and strengthen. A pre-shampoo treatment, it's formulated with conditioning Aloe Vera, antioxidant-rich Babassu Oil, anti-inflammatory Castor Oil and protective Acai Oil. The lightweight, non-greasy formula won't weigh hair down. - Suitable for all hair types - Free from silicones, parabens, sulfates, phthalates and artificial colorants - Vegan - Cruelty free certified by The Leaping Bunny Association