Hair wellness begins at the scalp. And, growth does too. Aceite de Moska is a heritage scalp remedy that helps to promote healthy hair, nourishes and magnifies shine, while smoothing down cuticles to combat frizz. Inspired by the long-cherished Aceite de Moska—derived from the Dominican Republic. How to use: Shake well. Use 2-3 drops directly on the scalp and massage throughout. Leave on for 10-15 minutes before washing out. For extra-dry scalp, use as overnight treatment, massaging directly into the scalp before washing out the next day. Benefits Promotes hair growth Hair Strengthening Enhances shine Nourishes scalp