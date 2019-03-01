Whether you’re an avid explorer or just like to keep things hands-free on the regs, The Ace Fanny Pack is your perfect companion. This waterproof neoprene pack has an adjustable strap, so you can decide how high or low your wearing style wants to go. The front and main pockets are perfect for everyday must-carry items, and there are two sneaky pockets (one interior, one exterior) great for keeping your cash and cards and other flat valuables safe and snug. This pack even has its own key clip to keep keys locked up while you’re sightseeing or errand-running.