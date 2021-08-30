Alo

Accolade Sweat Short

description Short & so sweet! The Accolade Sweat Short in soft, diagonal light-brushed fleece is the ultimate sweat short for right now, with a 6” inseam, cinching elastic waistband & chrome logo detailing. Wear it to-and-from with sleek Alo Slides and the Accolade Hoodie to make it a set. Super-soft fleece fabric For chill time or to-and-from Designed to work from studio to street Wear-tested by our in-house team for the perfect fit fabrication Fleece fit Relaxed fit with elastic waist High rise & hits at thigh Model 1 is 5’10”, with a 33” bust, 24” waist & 34.5” hips – she wears size XS. Model 2 is 5’9”, with a 40” bust, 34” waist & 43” hips – she wears size L. Inseam lengths by measurement: XXS, XS & S - 6", M & L - 6.5"