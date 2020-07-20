DaCee Designs

This is a pretty head band covered in feathers .25 inch metal band The headband has rubber comfort tips DaCee Designs One size fits all This is a beautiful feather hair band for girls and teens. It has a .25 inch metal band. The feather across the entire band creates an elegant look that your girls will be proud to wear. Great for weddings, paegents, fashion shows, and any other occassion!