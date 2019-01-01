Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Cross-Body
Aldo
Acarema
$45.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Aldo
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Nasty Gal x Nila Anthony
Snake It Crossbody Bag
$48.00
$33.60
from
Nasty Gal
BUY
DETAILS
Sensi Studio
Leather Handle Mini Straw Basket Bag
$198.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
3.1 Phillip Lim
Soleil Small Bucket Bag
$895.00
from
OTTE
BUY
DETAILS
Pierre Hardy
Alpha Clutch
$895.00
from
Pierre Hardy
BUY
More from Aldo
DETAILS
Aldo
Aurella Boots
£90.00
from
Aldo
BUY
DETAILS
Aldo
Thorewia Block-heel Bootie
$110.00
from
Aldo
BUY
DETAILS
Aldo
Oluniel Bag
£50.00
from
Aldo
BUY
DETAILS
Aldo
Vigodia
£55.00
from
Aldo
BUY
More from Cross-Body
DETAILS
Madewell
Whipstitch Belt Bag
$78.00
$46.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Kate Spade New York
Universal Nylon Slim Commuter Bag
$168.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Treasure & Bond
Mini Campbell Leather Crossbody Bag
$169.00
$84.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell
Whipstitch Belt Bag
$78.00
$46.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted