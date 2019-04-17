Nonsense. That is the word we use when trying to describe a wardrobe without Navy blue in it. There is no color that breathes so much luxury and chic as our Acai color. Front-row fashion editors change black to blue, when in need for something more stylish. That is why you will instantly look more sophisticated when wearing our Acai shades. This color is both classic and sharp yet kinder than black. Never underestimate the magic of simplicity. Acai is a must-have style option every day of the year.