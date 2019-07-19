Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Cards & Stationery
Day Designer
Academic Year 2019-2020 Daily Planner
$59.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Day Designer
Academic Year 2019-2020 Daily Planner
Featured in 1 story
College Planners To Help You Live Your Best Life
by
Anabel Pasarow
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Oliver Bonas
2019 Diary A6
£17.50
£8.75
from
Oliver Bonas
BUY
DETAILS
Freedom Mastery
Deluxe Law Of Attraction Life Planner
£27.95
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
WHSmith
Undated Personal Faux Leather Personal Organiser
£14.99
from
WHSmith
BUY
DETAILS
Paperchase
Kraft My Weekly Planner
£12.00
from
Paperchase
BUY
More from Cards & Stationery
DETAILS
Nicole Miller
Nicole Miller For Blue Sky 2020 Monthly Planner
$12.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Smythson
Textured Leather Diary
$125.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Gallery Leather
Large Monthly Planner
$26.00
from
Gallery Leather
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
The Positive Planner
$30.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Work & Money
Money Diaries
A Week In Silver Spring, MD, On A $266,716 Joint Income
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend
by
You
Money Diaries
A Week In Boston, MA, On A $56,000 Salary
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend
by
You
Work & Money
12 Women Share Their Most Dramatic Venmo Stories
I have a confession. Venmo doesn't exactly bring out my best behavior. While I'm pretty good at abstaining from Venmo-stalking (which can't be said for
by
Anabel Pasarow
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted