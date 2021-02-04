Lipper International

Acacia Wave Serving Bowl, Small

Generously sized bowl with a contemporary wave design Individual bowl is beautiful as serving bowl for fruits and salads Made of acacia Easy to care for - Hand wash only 1 small acacia wave bowl - Measures: 6" diameter x 3" high Lipper International provides exceptionally valued items for the kitchen, home, office, and child's playroom. Known for their functionality and beauty, each of our products is individually crafted from the finest quality materials. These unique bowls are made from durable and acacia wood that is perfect for any decor. Use them to hold fruit, serve salads, or just to decorate around your home. Hand wash with a mild soap and cool water. Do not soak. Do not put in the dishwasher, microwave or refrigerator. Extreme changes in temperature will cause the material to crack over time. Dry thoroughly. Occasional use of mineral oil on the inside will help maintain its appearance. Accessories in images are not included.