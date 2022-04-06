Umasqu

Abstrasso Mask No8 Small Wall Decor

£250.99

Buy Now Review It

At Trouva

The compositions between the colors of this collection create unique combinations of depth on the surface. A handmade decorative wooden mask inspired by Picasso, Cubism,shapes and outlines. Hang it on your office wall, living room or in the kids room, you can not go wrong with this artistic comic art.