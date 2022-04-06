United States
Umasqu
Abstrasso Mask No8 Small Wall Decor
£250.99
At Trouva
The compositions between the colors of this collection create unique combinations of depth on the surface. A handmade decorative wooden mask inspired by Picasso, Cubism,shapes and outlines. Hang it on your office wall, living room or in the kids room, you can not go wrong with this artistic comic art.
