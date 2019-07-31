Drew Barrymore Flower Kids

Abstract Shapes Shade With Ceramic Cloud Shaped Base

Having your head in the clouds isn't always a bad thing, especially when they're as cute as the Ceramic Cloud Shaped Table Lamp by Drew Barrymore Flower Kids. The cute cloud base of this table lamp is made of white ceramic and topped with a tapered cotton shade. The shade comes in your choice of available funky pattern to match your child's personality. Place the lamp on a nightstand in your kid's bedroom or on a side table as part of a reading nook or craft area. Pair this adorable table lamp with other bedroom pieces from Drew Barrymore Flower Kids.