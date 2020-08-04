Project 62

Abstract Seascape Framed Canvas

$34.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Liven up any bare wall of your space with this Abstract Framed Canvas Art from Project 62™. Printed on canvas, this abstract wall art features a mix of colorful brushstrokes against a neutral backdrop, creating a lively look with its use of bold, colorful patterns that'll instantly transform any plain-looking wall. Hung solo or as part of your gallery wall display, you'll love the artistic style this framed canvas wall art brings to your home. 1962 was a big year. Modernist design hit its peak and moved into homes across the country. And in Minnesota, Target was born — with the revolutionary idea to celebrate design for all. Project 62 embodies this legacy with a collection of modern pieces made for everyday living.