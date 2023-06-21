Muzungu Sisters

Abstract-print Cotton Sarong

$197.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion

Muzungu Sisters' signature bold use of colourful patterns defines this yellow sarong, crafted from airy cotton with side ties and decorated with a vivid abstract print. Shown here with: Muzungu Sisters Haya paisley-print bikini, Ancient Greek Sandals Treli crystal-embellished metallic-leather sandals, LOEWE Anagram-logo leather-trim raffia basket bag and Otiumberg Pebble 14kt gold-vermeil hoop earrings