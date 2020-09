West Elm

Abstract Handpainted Indigo Vases

$200.00 $160.00

Crafted entirely by hand, these beautifully hand-painted vases are a modern update to a tried-and-true palette. Each vase is handcrafted by skilled artisans in Thailand. Stoneware in Indigo. Hand thrown and hand painted. Each piece is numbered at the bottom. Watertight. Sold individually. Made in Thailand.