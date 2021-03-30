Cloud9ByAshley

Show off any room with this abstract designed mirror. A one-of-a-kind piece that will sure impress your guests! Waterproof and fire/ heat retardant. 48x58cm (WxL) £5 postage All products may differ very slightly in measurement. Please allow 1cm wiggle room Bespoke Hand-Made Décor Items. With the combination of expanding foam and an artistic touch I have created these exclusive pieces. The items for sale are the only ones available but please message me if you would like a bespoke item made. I would be happy to help! Please note (All materials have been fire and water tested) Our products are very light weight with a dense aesthetic. If you are looking for something heavy and concrete like, these aren’t the products for you.