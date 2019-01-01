L'Oreal Professional

Absolut Repair Lipidium Masque

Suffering from very damaged hair? Looking for a masque that will restore hair's health? Look no further than L'Oreal Professionnel Absolut Repair Lipidium Masque 250ml, a deep conditioning masque that has been inspired by skincare treatments. The masque helps to restore lipids that can be lost through use of chemicals, heat styling and external aggressors including sun, salt and chlorinated water. These cause hair to break easily, make hair styling become difficult, fade coloured hair and make textured hair lose it's bounce. So What is Lipidium? Lipidium is made up of Latic Acid that helps with cortex reconstruction, Phyto-Keratin and Ceramides that works to structure hair and Lipids that form a barrier film on hair to lock in actives and essential nutrients, which coats hair against new aggressors. This technological breakthrough masque contains the most reconstructing ingredients to replenish all hair zones and create an insulating barrier to lock in essential nutrients to restore healthy tresses. -SA