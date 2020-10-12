AboveTEK

Abovetek Premium Acrylic Monitor Stand

Raise your monitor and organize desk space in no time and without any setup procedure, this one-piece computer monitor stand in uni body design with its crystal clear platform and exquisitely polished acrylic material complements any decor at your home or office. Higher rise of your monitors than conventional desktop stand, this acrylic riser promotes good posture with over 3" elevation, match your eye level, help you reduce strain on neck and eyes, and make your workstation more user-friendly.