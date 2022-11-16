United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
sass & bide
Above The Sea Cross Strap Dress
$490.00$250.00
At Myer
Fabrication: 100% Viscose Rayon with 100% Polyester lining Care and Use Instructions: Dry Clean (P) Beautifully lightweight, this maxi dress flows through a relaxed slip fit to reveal a deep V-neckline, enhanced by straps at the shoulder that cross over above a flatteringly low back. Showcasing a watercolour plaid in shades of pale blue, the dress features a mini dress lining to accentuate movement, while godet inserts and a bold square-cut split draw all eyes down to the hemline. Product code 898982470