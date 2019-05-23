Search
About Face Designs Hello World Mother-like Daughter Stemless Wine Glass Set, 4" H Clear

$24.25
At Amazon
Featuring the hand drawn art of the Hello World Collection, this high quality wine glass set is packaged in an attactive gift box and makes a unique, fun and functional gift! Hand wash only.
