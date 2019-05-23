Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
About Face Designs
About Face Designs Hello World Mother-like Daughter Stemless Wine Glass Set, 4" H Clear
$24.25
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Featuring the hand drawn art of the Hello World Collection, this high quality wine glass set is packaged in an attactive gift box and makes a unique, fun and functional gift! Hand wash only.
Featured in 1 story
Mother-Daughter Gifts For Mother's Day
by
Erika W. Smith
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Kevin Wilcoxson
Pinched And Glazed Vessels
$22.00
from
Beam
BUY
DETAILS
bkr
Gigi 1l Water Bottle
$48.00
from
bkr
BUY
DETAILS
Martha Stewart
Color Striping Mug
$9.00
$3.49
from
Macy's
BUY
DETAILS
Sun Squad
Silicone Pineapple Ice Cube Tray
$4.00
from
Target
BUY
More from Kitchen
DETAILS
Pyrex
11 Piece Glass Easy Grab Bake N Store Set
$33.79
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Lucentee
Meal Prep Containers Bento Lunch Box 7 Pack
$21.90
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
Prep Naturals
Glass Meal Prep Containers With 2 Compartments
$23.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Nummy
Glass Food Containers With Sustainable Bamboo Tops
$39.95
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Wellness
Mental Health Awareness
Halsey On Why Noticing The Warning Signs Is The First Step In Add...
Halsey is known for speaking out about her issues with mental health, rooted in the trauma of sexual assault, her bipolar diagnosis, and suffering a
by
Courtney E. Smith
30 Day Challenge
This 30-Day Pilates Workout Challenge Will Work Your Core 'T...
Ah, pilates. It’s not just for women from the ‘80s wearing neon spandex. It’s a versatile workout that’s good for posture, conditioning, and
by
Cory Stieg
Body
Naomi Osaka's Gesture After Besting Coco Gauff At U.S. Open ...
The U.S. Open match between Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff was amazing, though it was the post-match sportsmanship between the two that captured everyone’s
by
Alexis Reliford
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted