Abound

High Low Tiered Sleeveless Dress

$34.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

About This Item Details A fun high/low hem completes this summer ready dress. - High scoop neck - Sleeveless - Tiered construction - High/low hem - Woven construction - Approx. 36" shortest length 42" longest length - Imported This item cannot be shipped to Canada. Fiber Content 100% rayon Care Machine wash