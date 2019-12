Mara Hoffman

Abigail Bikini Top

£120.52

Buy Now Review It

At Mara Hoffman

Abigail strapless bandeau bikini top in red and white soleil stripe. Ties at back. Moderate coverage/moderate support. Made in the USA 40% REPREVE® polyester, 40% polyester, 20% spandex Hand wash cold, dry flat Lining contains UPF 50 Learn more about Our Approach