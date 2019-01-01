Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Swimwear
Mara Hoffman
Abigail Bikini Top
$140.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Mara Hoffman
Abigail strapless bandeau bikini top in sunglow stripe. Ties at back. Moderate coverage/moderate support.
Featured in 1 story
What To Pack For A Warm Weather Getaway
by
Georgia Murray
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Rachel Comey
Keena Bikini Bottom
$125.00
from
La Garçonne
BUY
DETAILS
Solid & Striped
Elle Malibu Stripe Bikini Top
$88.00
from
Intermix
BUY
DETAILS
Lands' End
Women's Plus Size Adjustable Tunic Swim Rash Guard - Kinetic Floral
$59.00
from
Lands' End
BUY
DETAILS
Summersalt
The Sidestroke Bikini Top
$50.00
from
Summersalt
BUY
More from Mara Hoffman
DETAILS
Mara Hoffman
Extended Sizes Malika Dress
$395.00
from
Mara Hoffman
BUY
DETAILS
Mara Hoffman
Gabriela Twist-front Halterneck Swimsuit
$357.00
$178.41
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
Mara Hoffman
Nami Dress
$395.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
DETAILS
Mara Hoffman
Extended Size Francesca Dress
$595.00
from
Mara Hoffman
BUY
More from Swimwear
DETAILS
Jessica Simpson
Gingham Embellished Textured Bikini
$60.00
$38.24
from
Macy's
BUY
DETAILS
BCA
Move Along One-piece Swimsuit
$75.00
$29.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
DETAILS
Zaful
Ribbed Bandeau Bikini
$16.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Saturdays NYC
Ritchie Stretch Short
$145.00
from
Saturdays NYC
BUY
More from Shopping
Fashion
17 Of The Best White Jeans To Start Wearing This Memorial Day
Finding the perfect pair of white jeans to round out your wardrobe can be an undeniably frustrating task. Between flimsy fabrics that highlight every
by
Us
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
These Are The 16 Styles That Are Selling Most On ASOS
When it comes to shopping, there are two routes you can take: investing in wardrobe staples or indulging in trends. Both have their obvious upsides, but
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted