Grosche

Aberdeen Tea Steeper, Teapot And Tea Infuser

This fits your -. The best teapot and tea infuser on the market, perfect for infusing loose leaf tea. The only tea infuser and teapot with 100% BPA-free Tritan construction on the market today! Other brands use either poly-carbonate which contains BPA or cheap poly-propylene in their filter mechanisms. The Aberdeen teapot and tea infuser is available in 2 sizes - 525ml (4 inches in diameter), 1000ml (5 inches in diameter). Even the larger size can be used with standard cups or mugs as the pouring area is a small hole right in the center of the smart tea maker. The Aberdeen is very simple to use and with no-mess cleanup! Just add tea and hot water to brew the perfect cup of loose leaf tea. Place over your favorite mug to pour! Easy-peasy-1-2-3! To clean, use a spoon to take out used tea leaves and rinse with water. The filter also comes apart for extensive clean. Dishwasher Safe. One year warranty - satisfaction guaranteed! Contact Rizpresso for ANY questions or concerns. You can also contact GROSCHE directly through their website for any quality or coffee making questions. GROSCHE is a Certified B Corporation, which is the highest certification for a business that does social good with its profits. Learn more about them by visiting their website. The Purchase of this product will also create 50+ days of safe drinking water for someone in need through the GROSCHE SAFE WATER PROJECT - For more information, please visit the manufacturer's website at grosche.ca/safewater .