Aberdeen Mid-length Puffer

Keep warm, look stylish. That's the philosophy behind Aberdeen, a mid-length puffer coat elevated with a faux Sherpa wool trim that contours its fixed hood, snap-button placket, pockets, and front belt buckle. The coat is insulated with recycled fill to keep you seriously warm all winter. Beyond that, we've made this look ultra-practical by equipping it with lower pockets on the front and an inner welt inside.