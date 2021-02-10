Latitude Run

Abello 90″ Reversible Modular Sofa & Chaise With Ottoman

$689.99 $579.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Seats 3 Overall Depth 59.5 '' Overall Height 34 '' Overall Width 90 '' Provides an exquisite touch to any modern living area and makes an excellent addition to any living area. What's Included? Sofa Included Ottoman Included Features Flexible combination Product Details Storage Included: No Orientation: Reversible Number of Pieces: 5 Seat Fill Material: Foam Product Care: NA Adult Assembly Required: Yes More About This Product When you buy a undefined online from Wayfair, we make it as easy as possible for you to find out when your product will be delivered. If you have any questions about your purchase or any other product for sale our customer service representatives are available to help. Whether you just want to buy a undefined or shop for your entire home, Wayfair has a zillion things home.