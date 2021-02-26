Adore Me

Abellinaa Contour Plus Set

$49.95

Abellinaa is here and ready to help you take on the day! This bra was designed with you in mind- super smooth cups and clean finished wings to support you while disappearing under your outfit, extra soft fabric to keep you comfy all day long, and soft supportive straps to hold you up. We love the black marl color — fun yet sophisticated. We added some subtle logo touches to keep the look basic without being boring. Matching thong and hipster panty feature wide waistband to smooth and stay in place without elastic — keeping you smooth and in control, yet comfy all day!