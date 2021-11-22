British Red Cross

Abdullah’s Bauble: Colours Of Friendship

This handmade, ceramic bauble designed by Abdullah is part of our exclusive Christmas bauble range, all designed by refugees who have been helped by our services and hand-painted in the Cotswolds by our friends at the Cotswold Bauble Company. Abdullah, from Iran, was inspired by his best friend – a painter, who passed away in an accident. “I used lots of colours because he loved to use colours in his painting… it inspired me because I haven’t met a friend like him again.” Each bauble is handmade and therefore totally unique (so your design may differ slightly to these images!) and will be sent to you in either a round or diamond shape. All proceeds will help support people in crisis, such as refugees and people seeking asylum in the UK. Materials: Ceramic with a 100% biodegradable jute twine hanging loop Packaging: Packaged up for you in a box made from recycled materials with a small card telling you all about the designer’s inspiration. Dimensions: 5cm (height), 26g (weight)