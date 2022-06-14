VUSH

Description Celebrate self-love with Abbie Chatfield's signature vibrator by Vush. Just like its namesake, the Abbie vibrator is bold, powerful and a whole lot of fun. Shaped to target the g-spot with ease, the uniquely textured design can be used both internally and externally. Cycle through up to 25 personalised levels and intensities of vibration, powered by a discreet and quiet motor. Abbie is made from medical-grade silicone, and is both waterproof and USB-rechargeable for convenience. Features * Smooth body-safe silicone * 25 x vibration combinations * Shaped for the g-spot * For internal & external use * Unique textured design * Magnetic USB charging * 100% waterproof * Quiet & discreet * Includes storage bag Size Length: 8" (20 cm) Insertable length: 5.5" (14 cm) Width: 1.3" (3.36 cm)