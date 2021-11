Matt & Nat

Abbi Vegan Tote Bag – Loom

£90.00

Buy Now Review It

At Matt & Nat

Shopper tote with top metal zip closure and tab detail at the zipper end. Also available in Purity Collection. Details: Interior: Zipper pocket, smartphone pocket, logo-embossed Loom patch. Dimensions: 13.5”L x 12”H x 5.75”D Handle Drop: 10” All of the interior linings of our bags are made from 100% recycled water bottles. Our company is completely vegan and cruelty free.