Search
Products fromShopJewelryEarrings
Loren Hope

Abba Crystal Drop Earrings

$78.00
At Nordstrom
Shimmering halos of smaller stones enhance the dazzling sparkle of faceted, teardrop-shaped crystals that make up handcrafted drop earrings plated in gleaming 18-karat gold.
Featured in 1 story
24 Of Party Season's Best Earrings
by Georgia Murray