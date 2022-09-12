Reformation

Abalonia Leather Mary Jane Pumps

$386.24

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes Reformation is committed to reducing the impact of improper processes by partnering with Leather Working Group-approved tanneries. Made using leather from gold and silver-rated locations in Brazil, these 'Abalonia' Mary Jane pumps have a vintage-inspired silhouette with adjustable T-bar straps and chunky lug soles - play up the retro mood and wear yours with ankle socks.