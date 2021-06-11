Abacaxi

Abacaxi Slip Dress

$245.00

At Berriez

Inspired by their mutual love for vibrant hues, wearable art, and inclusivity, Abacaxi and Berriez teamed up for a special collaboration. Together, they selected three of Abacaxi's most popular designs from the 'Everything Is Within You' summer collection and extended the size range up to 5XL. A flirty, super-flared mini-dress with adjustable spaghetti straps to wear all summer long — both indoors and out on the town. The fabric is super breathable and ready to withstand the summer heat! Abacaxi's custom cosmic gingham print is inspired by the moving colors and shapes seen behind closed eyelids, and the psychedelic celebration that’s possible when we look within. Each piece may have a slightly different color placement, as is the nature of the unique print. Abacaxi's garments are all sustainably made in a limited edition in New Delhi, India. Machine washable and dryer safe, delicate cycle only, cold water. We recommend hand washing and hang drying whenever possible, to take care of the garment long-term. Model, Sheena, is 5'8" and wearing a size XL. Model, Maya, is 5'6" and wearing size 4X. ALL MEASUREMENTS TAKEN FLAT: XL: 16-36" waist, 19-39" hips, 6" inseam. 2X: 18.5-32" waist, 23-42" hips, 10" inseam. 3X: 19-33" waist, 24-44" hips, 10" inseam. 4X: 20-37" waist, 27-45" hips, 10" inseam. 5X: 21-43" waist, 29-46" hips, 10" inseam. Please refer to our sizing guide for more information on how we take our measurements!