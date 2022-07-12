EnterSports

Ab Wheel Roller, 6-in-1 Exercise Roller Wheel Kit

Ultra-wide Ab wheel -- Our wheel is 3.2” width, while other brands are half that size! This gives you superior stability, allowing unrestricted movement for a more intense workout, They won't wobble holding up to 600 pounds. Superior Quality -- The abdominal wheel is made of strong stainless steel, non-slip TPR and durable PVC. Ensure safety and comfort, silence. Never damage carpet or wood floor. Free Bonus Gifts and Multi-Directional Abdominal Core Workout -- The Abdominal roller kit comes with two resistance bands, a knee pad, and Push Up Bars Handles Grips. The resistance band can provide resistance on the way out and a controlled return, The combination of resistance rope and push-up support allows your muscles to get the most out of exercise in a short time. the comfortable knee pad can protect your knees from getting hurt Core Training -- Each repetition of the Abs roller exercise works various muscles targeting your abs, hip flexors, shoulders, and back. It will not only help improve you lower back strength but decreases your risk of muscular injury. 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE-- ensures This will quickly become your favorite no-risk purchase. Many people are stocking up with 2 or 3 of these sets so the whole family can enjoy the benefits of an excellent abdominal workout. HURRY AND BUY NOW while we have this very popular complete abdominal set in stock. This is a great birthday gift, holiday present, or anniversary gift. Just right for friends, family, and co-workers EnterSports Abdominal exercise 6 in 1 set is design by a fitness enthusiast You can use our roller and push-up bars either in front, back, seated or prone prostrated to build the muscles in different area of your body, for example, biceps, triceps, pectoralis, gluteus, thigh muscles, etc instead of just your abdominal muscles. Multi Functional Abdominal Wheel Roller KIT with Resistance Bands And push-up bars √ Turn your bedroom, living room or office into a state-of-the-art gym with 6-in-1 abdominal Roller Wheel set. √ Make the most of your free time without having to drive to the gym or your home. √ Ideal for cardio, abs, power, endurance, stamina,arms legs training. Our all-inclusive will help your skyrocket your performance. √ Enhance your body’s physical condition! Super abdominal muscle training set. √ Allow you to perform exercises, target every muscle group. √ All the time! It will be like having a personal trainer at home. Improved core strength and balance EnterSports abdominal roller and push-up bars set offers you a safer and endurable experience Noiseless experience EnterSports abdominal wheel kit provide professional technology design to offer more balance and stability and noiseless experience of abdominal roller wheel kit for experienced fitness trainers and beginners. Easy To Carry Disassembled easily and pack it into your travel bag, let your 'abs' travel with you wherever you go. This abdominal set is only 3.5 pounds and you can put it in your 20L gym bag or travel bag. Unisex Design EnterSports abdominal roller wheel machine kit for men women is pleasing for core strength exercise gymnastics home gym.