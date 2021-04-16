AAXA Technologies

Led Pico Hd Pocket Projector

$126.00

Buy Now Review It

At B&H Photo

The ultra-portable AAXA Technologies LED Pico HD Pocket Projector features an HD 1280 x 720 native resolution and a triple RGB LED light source that uses Vibrant Color Technology to generate expressive color reproduction. It is capable of rendering a crisp 60" diagonal image in dark environments and the light source lasts 15,000 hours. It features a USB 2.0 port and a microSD card slot that support multiple file formats. The projector supports quick on/off functionality as well.