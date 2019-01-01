MAC

Aaliyah Lipglass

A unique lip gloss available in four colors that can create a high-gloss, glass-like finish or a subtle sheen. Designed to be worn on its own or over lip pencil or lipstick, it's the perfect product for creating shine that lasts. It's pigmented, very shiny and can impart subtle or dramatic color. It contains jojoba oil to help soften and condition the lips. Specially designed in metallic burgundy packaging with Aaliyah's signature in silver. WHAT IT DOES:. Provides a glass-like shine. Conditions lips. Smooths lips. HOW TO USE:. Apply to lips using the doe-foot applicator. For fuller-looking lips, concentrate the Lipglass in the center of lips. Apply on top of your favorite Lipstick to add a high-shine effect with intense color. MAC does not test on animals and never asks others to test for them. Some governments conduct animal testing to prove safety before selling MAC products.. MAC is working toward a cruelty-free world and is taking steps toward that goal every day.. Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales . Web ID: 6530252.