Hayley Paige

Aaliyah Gown

$1695.00

Buy Now Review It

At BHLDN

Delicate floral lace wraps this ballgown’s strapless bodice, adding extra romance to its soft sweetheart neckline. A many-layered tulle skirt creates dramatic movement, flowing into a sweeping train. By Hayley Paige This item is available for try-on in all stores; book an appointment at your local BHLDN shop. Plus samples are available for try-on in all stores that carry our Plus collection; learn more here. Part of our exclusive Hayley Paige x BHLDN collection Only available at BHLDN Style #56446552