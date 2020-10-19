Kara Beauty

A7 Fabulashes 3d Faux Mink Lashes

$5.99

Description A look is never complete without lashes Say hello to our new lash collection! These 3D faux mink lashes are available in variety of styles ranging from natural to super dramatic. They come in both short and long length. Our lashes seamlessly blend with your natural lashes leaving a flirtatious look. They are reusable up to 10 to 15 wears. Style Super dramatic Length Wispy & Fluffy This product is not tested on animals. How to Use How to apply: To apply, put a thin line of the adhesive along the base of the faux mink lash. Then, hold the lash for 30 seconds and apply the base of the lash against the eyelid as close to your lash roots. Complete the process by gently pressing along the corners and the base. How to remove: To reuse the lash, simply start by peeling from the outer corner of the eye to the inner corner. Once the lashes are removed, peel the glue residue. Place them back in the box to reuse.